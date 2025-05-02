r992
- Add 'tab' key as inventory alternate toggle keybinding
- Completely refactor player jump using bezier curve
r991
- UI pass on menus and button art
- word "demo"
- main menu buttons
- update save menu buttons
- escape menu buttons
- credits menu buttons
- confirmation prompts
- delete button
- Fix: crash loading between levels - make a dev build with debugger - removed extraneous ShadowCaster2DCreator.cs and instances of script in all scenes
- Fix: negative traits gained on mission fail are reset upon mission restart
Changed files in this update