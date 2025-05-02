 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18324737 Edited 2 May 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

r992

  • Add 'tab' key as inventory alternate toggle keybinding
  • Completely refactor player jump using bezier curve

r991

  • UI pass on menus and button art
  • word "demo"
  • main menu buttons
  • update save menu buttons
  • escape menu buttons
  • credits menu buttons
  • confirmation prompts
  • delete button
  • Fix: crash loading between levels - make a dev build with debugger - removed extraneous ShadowCaster2DCreator.cs and instances of script in all scenes
  • Fix: negative traits gained on mission fail are reset upon mission restart

