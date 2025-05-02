Hello, Test Subjects!

Here are the new features in Patch 1.8 for this May update:

✨ New:

Added subtitles to the main menu (can be disabled)

Easy Mode added:

→ Grants a 1000-second time limit, no matter the level

(that’s up to 4× more time ⏱️)

→ Lets you enjoy the game at your own pace, no pressure.

→ This mode may evolve in future updates!

🧰 Fixes:

Minor UI improvements 🛠️

🔜 Coming Soon:

In-game subtitles (for Sarah and Gary's dialogue) are coming very soon 🎧

See you soon!

Romain