Hello, Test Subjects!
Here are the new features in Patch 1.8 for this May update:
✨ New:
Added subtitles to the main menu (can be disabled)
Easy Mode added:
→ Grants a 1000-second time limit, no matter the level
(that’s up to 4× more time ⏱️)
→ Lets you enjoy the game at your own pace, no pressure.
→ This mode may evolve in future updates!
🧰 Fixes:
Minor UI improvements 🛠️
🔜 Coming Soon:
In-game subtitles (for Sarah and Gary's dialogue) are coming very soon 🎧
See you soon!
Romain
Changed files in this update