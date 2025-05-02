 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18324730
Update notes

Hello, Test Subjects!
Here are the new features in Patch 1.8 for this May update:

✨ New:
Added subtitles to the main menu (can be disabled)

Easy Mode added:
 → Grants a 1000-second time limit, no matter the level
 (that’s up to 4× more time ⏱️)
 → Lets you enjoy the game at your own pace, no pressure.
 → This mode may evolve in future updates!

🧰 Fixes:
Minor UI improvements 🛠️

🔜 Coming Soon:
In-game subtitles (for Sarah and Gary's dialogue) are coming very soon 🎧

See you soon!
Romain

