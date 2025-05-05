Folks, welcome back! The Tidekeeper team is honored to announce that after a little over two months of development, we bring you the Weather and Worldbuilding update!

So, what can you expect?

Updated weather! From sunny mornings to stormy evenings, our new weather will change the way you approach navigating the Hourglass Isles. Tread carefully across the waves so that you can still make it to your tasks on time!

Scrap! Behold, a brand new economy in the Hourglass Isles! Around the world, you may find little parts of scrap floating in the water. Collect scrap to build wave disruptors and spotlights to assist in your navigation.

Worldbuilding bits! The environment has gotten a bit of a makeover. We hope you'll be able to find and admire the little runes, crystals, monoliths, and other decorations that give the Hourglass Isles just that little bit of extra flair!

Updated camera movement! We saw your bugs in earlier builds and have updated the camera so that it's much smoother in dialogue.

And finally, tons of bug fixes, polish, and tweaks.

We hope that you'll enjoy this new update!

If you find that anything goes wrong or unexpectedly while you explore the Hourglass Isles, please use this Google Form to report any bugs that you find.

Thank you very much for playing Tidekeeper with us. Let's get scheduling!