Fixed an issue where the player could get blocked from progressing when giving up from a DoT on opponent's turn
The tutorial checks on the left side of screen should now look correct in all languages
Fixed localization issues in activist selection screen
Fixed localization issues in merchant/home panel
Fixed small issue where there could be a font error in world map when switching languages
Made sure circus music doesn't keep playing in encounter map when unlocking activist
Fixed issue where locked characters sometimes showed up as unlocked in activist selection screen
Fixed small color issue on the Wendigo back arm, holding phone
Made sure the middle of the screen arrow button works as intended
Made sure the middle of the screen arrow button disappears when casting activist card with slots
There should no longer be a sound when gaining 0 block from plushie
Put music visualizer back in
Patch notes 1.0.19
