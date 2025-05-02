 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18324625 Edited 2 May 2025 – 17:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the player could get blocked from progressing when giving up from a DoT on opponent's turn

  • The tutorial checks on the left side of screen should now look correct in all languages

  • Fixed localization issues in activist selection screen

  • Fixed localization issues in merchant/home panel

  • Fixed small issue where there could be a font error in world map when switching languages

  • Made sure circus music doesn't keep playing in encounter map when unlocking activist

  • Fixed issue where locked characters sometimes showed up as unlocked in activist selection screen

  • Fixed small color issue on the Wendigo back arm, holding phone

  • Made sure the middle of the screen arrow button works as intended

  • Made sure the middle of the screen arrow button disappears when casting activist card with slots

  • There should no longer be a sound when gaining 0 block from plushie

  • Put music visualizer back in

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1428091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link