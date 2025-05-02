Fixed an issue where the player could get blocked from progressing when giving up from a DoT on opponent's turn

The tutorial checks on the left side of screen should now look correct in all languages

Fixed localization issues in activist selection screen

Fixed localization issues in merchant/home panel

Fixed small issue where there could be a font error in world map when switching languages

Made sure circus music doesn't keep playing in encounter map when unlocking activist

Fixed issue where locked characters sometimes showed up as unlocked in activist selection screen

Fixed small color issue on the Wendigo back arm, holding phone

Made sure the middle of the screen arrow button works as intended

Made sure the middle of the screen arrow button disappears when casting activist card with slots

There should no longer be a sound when gaining 0 block from plushie