Update Log – May 2, 2025​

We are overhauling the task system. After the update, loading old save files may cause data corruption, so we recommend starting a new game.

Our team is working overtime during the May 1st holiday to improve compatibility with old saves. Please keep your old save files and do not delete them.

​​[New Content]​​

Added the side quest ​​"Dawn in the East"​​ (triggered by talking to Huang Jun in Round 37).

​​[Bug Fixes]​​

Fixed an issue where the game would not progress after recruiting Juan.

Fixed an issue where reading remained unavailable after completing the "Scholarship" task.

Fixed an issue where Uncle San would suddenly die of illness when loading old saves.

Fixed an issue preventing entry into the wilderness for exploration.

Fixed a softlock when talking to the donkey before purchasing it.

Fixed an issue where paying Wang Adu for a donkey a second time would not grant the donkey.

Fixed completed tasks not appearing in the quest log.

Fixed the "Bond" task incorrectly displaying in the log when no bond exists.

Fixed looping footstep sounds and added hoeing/harvesting sound effects.

​​[Known Issues]​​

During combat between Juan and Uncle San, the Young Master becomes unable to move, and only Uncle San can repel Juan.

​How to Share Save Files:​​

Right-click the ​​"Load Game"​​ button to locate the save file, then upload it to the group chat.