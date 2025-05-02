 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18324578 Edited 2 May 2025 – 17:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This small patch focuses on internal optimizations to improve overall game performance and provide a smoother experience. Minor adjustments have also been made to enhance stability.

Thank you for playing and for your continued support!

Open link