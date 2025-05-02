 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18324539
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimization

  • Cloud Snow Bamboo initial purchase function unlocked

  • Increase the number of uses for teleportation stones

  • Increase fishing hit rate

  • Increase NPC daily task favorability

  • Increase rewards for completing NPC tasks

  • NPC daily tasks continue to refresh after completion

  • Add fishing gameplay diagram (appears upon first fishing)

  • For crops, the scythe can only harvest mature ones; immature ones require a hoe

  • Remove the task to hunt down the tree demon

  • Show building names when hovering over them on the map

  • You can teleport to the secret base on the map

Bug Fixes

  • Fix overlapping click range between desert oasis chest and skeleton

  • Fix the issue where keyboard movement can't be interrupted when controlling the character with the mouse

Changed files in this update

Depot 3060632
  • Loading history…
