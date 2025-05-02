Optimization
-
Cloud Snow Bamboo initial purchase function unlocked
-
Increase the number of uses for teleportation stones
-
Increase fishing hit rate
-
Increase NPC daily task favorability
-
Increase rewards for completing NPC tasks
-
NPC daily tasks continue to refresh after completion
-
Add fishing gameplay diagram (appears upon first fishing)
-
For crops, the scythe can only harvest mature ones; immature ones require a hoe
-
Remove the task to hunt down the tree demon
-
Show building names when hovering over them on the map
-
You can teleport to the secret base on the map
Bug Fixes
-
Fix overlapping click range between desert oasis chest and skeleton
-
Fix the issue where keyboard movement can't be interrupted when controlling the character with the mouse
Changed files in this update