NOTE: If you saved the game right before a hard/softlock state will occur, this also can save the broken conditions and state of it. This save is forever corrupt. Fallback to any auto, or older saves that you may have.
Fixed the appearance conditions of the child's arm in one of the introspection scenes.
Softlock: Fixed a number of issues with boulders getting stuck.
Hardlock: Fixed an issue with a stuck black screen at the wedding cake scene.
More fixes to come.
Please use the Bug Reports and Technical Support board to report bugs, typos, and other game issues.
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3463287642
