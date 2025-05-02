Dear players,

This new update is called "Saved & Procted" and brings to you some fixes, improvements and two new features!

🔐 Major feature: Save-System!

We’ve introduced a full auto-save system that remembers everything:

Completed quests, quest object states, vehicle upgrades, unlocked equipment,

player’s location and other.

Your progress is now saved automatically and loaded when you return to the game!

You are able to have multiple save-profiles to play with friends or experiment.

🪖 Major feature: Armored Chubziks

Chubziks now come with armor variations and modular body parts (head, torso, weapon). This not only improves diversity but also optimized how they’re rendered to improve performance in large battles.

They also have different weight and move speed depending on armor.

🛠️ Other improvements & fixes

Vehicle control improvements: Air control, upgrades balance, improved wheels traction with ground

Fixed a bug where Chubziks remained floating after leaving and re-entering battle zones.

Adjusted garage camera behavior for better customization experience.

Equipment save bugs fixed: all unlocks now persist properly.

Reworked the upgrade popup texts for clarity ("Max Speed", "Engine Power").

Removed unused code and redundant logic across the project.

Changed damage and speed for projectiles

We hope that you will enjoy this new version. Don't forget to share your opinions with us, so we could make the game better!

Best wishes,

Goodwin Games team