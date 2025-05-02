 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18324502 Edited 2 May 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear players,

This new update is called "Saved & Procted" and brings to you some fixes, improvements and two new features!

🔐 Major feature: Save-System!

We’ve introduced a full auto-save system that remembers everything:
Completed quests, quest object states, vehicle upgrades, unlocked equipment,
player’s location and other.
Your progress is now saved automatically and loaded when you return to the game!
You are able to have multiple save-profiles to play with friends or experiment.

🪖 Major feature: Armored Chubziks

Chubziks now come with armor variations and modular body parts (head, torso, weapon). This not only improves diversity but also optimized how they’re rendered to improve performance in large battles.
They also have different weight and move speed depending on armor.

🛠️ Other improvements & fixes

  • Vehicle control improvements: Air control, upgrades balance, improved wheels traction with ground
  • Fixed a bug where Chubziks remained floating after leaving and re-entering battle zones.
  • Adjusted garage camera behavior for better customization experience.
  • Equipment save bugs fixed: all unlocks now persist properly.
  • Reworked the upgrade popup texts for clarity ("Max Speed", "Engine Power").
  • Removed unused code and redundant logic across the project.
  • Changed damage and speed for projectiles

We hope that you will enjoy this new version. Don't forget to share your opinions with us, so we could make the game better!

Best wishes,
Goodwin Games team

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3621361
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3621362
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link