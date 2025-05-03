Patch Notes: Version 0.1.1.0

Added Offline Single Player Mode

Players can now enjoy Deadzone's single-player mode offline, without an internet connection! This was our top requested feature, and the #1 priority for our team to deliver this week. We really wanted to address this for the community ASAP, and hope you can enjoy the improved experience this weekend!

Note: This is a large change for our back-end systems. We expect performance to be stable after internal testing, but will monitor the patch to make sure it acts as expected. Co-op mode will also still require an online connection, so players can share the same game experience in real time.

Added a new mission, Uniform Chaos II

In this mission, each room randomly spawns a horde of the same type of enemies to defeat. This approach builds on the Uniform Chaos I mission, and offers an even deeper level of enemy variety and challenge for experienced players. This mission can be found in Zone 2, we hope you enjoy it!

Balance Improvements

Bots

Replaced the Laser Crawler in Headhunter Mission with Nyxis.

Weapons

Dual SMGS: Reduced Spread by 20%, and doubled proc rate

General Gameplay

Updated the respawn system in co-op mode

When a player dies in co-op, they will now respawn at the exit doors.

Implemented several safety checks to ensure players will respawn after an encounter.

Exit doors will now automatically open after 10 seconds.

Players can only quick melee/lunge once while in the air.

Added a new description tag for Experimental weapons.

Lowered the sounds for crit hit and headshots.

Fixes

Fixed more soft lock issues with Zone 2.

Fixed an issue where lightning barrels would instantly kill players in the Headhunter mission.

Fixed an issue where when player took self-damage or damage from DOTs, hit feedback indicators would always be oriented towards the origin.

Fixed an issue where joining players in coop would see Singularity disappear slightly before it had actually expired.

Fixed an issue where when using the Dual SMGs, the player's shoulders would clip through their body.

Fixed an issue where pet bots would not respawn in co-op after their owner respawned.

Fixed an issue where in co-op, if a player with ammo enhancements drops a weapon, the weapon will retain its ammo stack from the original owner.

Fixed an issue where the Zone 1 boss could be meleed while its shield was up.

Fixed an issue where reloads would not be paused if the player was frozen.

Fixed an issue where bosses would not properly focus players as their main priority.

Fixed an issue where the Elemental Siege Construct's projectile was disappearing prematurely.

Fixed an issue where Spider bots had some trouble attacking players on top of boxes.

We wanted to get something special out for everyone to enjoy this weekend, good luck and have fun! We're all tired after a long week (we've pushed a patch or two every day since the launch), but it's been worth it and so exciting to see the game growing to nearly 100,000 players so quickly.

Thanks again to everyone for taking the leap into early access with us, and wishing you all the best!