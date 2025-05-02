This is a quick fix to correct some issues that players have discovered. I'm planning another update that that incorporates some things from conversations in the game's discussion area, but that will come later because it will require more work and testing.

Fixed an issue with the duration of the Rest spell.

Fixed an issue with the guard cheese quest reward. You might need to give him more cheese, but this time you'll get something for your trouble.

When using an item, the target select buttons will now show more info, just like when casting a spell.

Made some zone transitions a little more obvious, either by showing roads on the map, or by adding visible doorways at the transition point.

When completing the catacombs the skull quest, it will now disappear from the party's inventory. If you completed the quest already and still have it, you can throw it away. Nobody will ever know. I also added a small hint in the catacombs about the location.

Finding the graverobbers in the Ruins of Phaestos is a now a bit easier if you're observant. Also adjusted the buildings a bit.

Small manual update.