2 May 2025 Build 18324299
Update notes via Steam Community

Version: CharlieEchoTangleGoospimple

I just released Forward Line on the app store! Seems to play really well on an ipad. Anyway that process uncovered some bugs that needed to be fixed here on Steam as well.

Now that Forward Line is on both major mobile platforms, a steam user can use those also to get messages about new tournaments that are posted etc. In fact in tournament mode, you can play your turn on any platform interchangeably.

The Steam version includes all the premium content plus unlimited tournament access, while the mobile apps are free with optional ads, plus a premium price on the 'Stormbound' expansion. On mobile, tournament access is granted through purchase or by watching rewarded ads.

