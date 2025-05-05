We've put out a small patch today to fix an issue some players were experiencing where the Mouse and Keyboard controls were not properly becoming visible when "CONTROLS" was moused-over on the title screen.

This patch also includes minor typo and spacing corrections.

Apologies for any interruptions in game play experiences, and thank you to all our players for their patience and assistance with reporting issues.

As always, you can report bugs or request assistance from us on our official Discord or in the Steam Discussion forums for of the Devil.