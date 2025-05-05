 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18324296 Edited 5 May 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've put out a small patch today to fix an issue some players were experiencing where the Mouse and Keyboard controls were not properly becoming visible when "CONTROLS" was moused-over on the title screen.

This patch also includes minor typo and spacing corrections.

Apologies for any interruptions in game play experiences, and thank you to all our players for their patience and assistance with reporting issues.

As always, you can report bugs or request assistance from us on our official Discord or in the Steam Discussion forums for of the Devil.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2739631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link