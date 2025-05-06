Memoriapolis is Evolving – Thank You for Your Feedback!

Hello Builders,

A week ago, we were thrilled to finally share version 1.0 of Memoriapolis with you — the result of three years of passionate and dedicated work by our team.

A huge thank you to all of you — whether you're just discovering the game or have been following us since Early Access, your feedback means the world to us.

Your input helps us continuously improve the game and make the Memoriapolis experience richer and more enjoyable.

If you haven't already, feel free to leave a review or recommendation on Steam — every bit of feedback matters!

A challenge... too tough? Message received.

While the press and content creators gave the launch a very warm welcome, your feedback has led us to make important adjustments, starting tonight.

What’s already changed

Last Friday’s patch eased the difficulty on the Esplanade, making the early game smoother and more accessible.

Today’s patch introduces three difficulty levels. For example, in the first two levels, districts will no longer close if you fail mid-stage validations — a tweak that should directly address many of your concerns.



Let us know what you think of these new gameplay conditions!

Tutorials

We're planning to improve the tutorial and gradually include more systems to better guide new players.

Tutorial videos will also be coming soon to our YouTube, Instagram, and Discord — join us there to stay updated!

That’s it for this first post-launch update. We hope the latest patches will help you enjoy Memoriapolis to the fullest.

As for us, we’re going full steam ahead — motivated, inspired, and always listening — to keep building a better Memoriapolis with you.

Thanks for your cities, your feedback, and your support!

The Memoriapolis Team

Changelog

New features and improvements

Accessibility: add 3 difficulty modes Easy, Medium and Hard

Balancing: increase percentage of worker per citizens

Balancing: reduce loss of satisfaction when taxing with PC

Balancing: reduce workers of production buildings

Balancing: increase passive income and decrease buy prices of trade routes

Balancing: increase resources given by trade posts

Balancing: reduce the cost of ramparts and eliminate the cost of including buildings, since there is no advantage to including them in a rampart other than aesthetic

Balancing: decrease cultural buildings demolition money cost

Rendering: add boats on the wonders Bastille Saint-Antoine and Rue Augusta triumphal arch (AOE) and cultural building Fort (IR) to better understand which part of the construction must be in water

UI: add goto button on faction cultural building upgrade requests

UI: improve resource stock display in production building upgrades

UI: improve appearance of unlocked level 1 production buildings in building tree

Fixes