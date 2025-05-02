Hey everyone, welcome to our very first proper dev blog!

The purpose of this is to get you guys introduced to the things I’m working on, and what’s coming to the game through future updates.

So let’s get into it!

This blog is all about improving the overall gameplay experience - making the game feel more like you’re in charge - You are managing your warehouse!

This update will focus on the following topics:

PART 1

Improving Input Ports by adding schedules

by adding schedules Adding the Storage Market, where you can order the items you want/need

PART 2

Storage Guide

Storage Contracts

Let’s dive into these four mechanics one by one!

INPUT PORTS

Input Ports actually had schedules (just like Output Ports) during early development. But due to pacing issues, I had to scrap that and go with the current system - trucks just arrive throughout the day, and it’s up to you to accept them depending on what you need.

This doesn’t feel great. And based on your feedback, I think you agree.

So we’re bringing back schedules for Input Ports - each port will have 8 arriving trucks per day!

You’ll track the schedule the same way as with Output Ports — either through the board on the port or by pressing the '2' key to open the schedule.

STORAGE MARKET

This was also a pre-release feature that felt a bit unfinished, so it was cut at the time. But now that the game’s more stable, we’re bringing it back in a much better form.

You’ll access the Storage Market through a separate PC in the office. This PC will be all about managing stuff related to the market, like:

Ordering items for Input Ports

Better preview of incoming and outgoing shipments

Managing Storage Contracts

And more features coming later

You’ll be able to order specific items for your Input Ports using XP. This not only gives XP more value but also helps balance the gameplay.

Keep in mind - this market is only for Input. Output Ports will still work randomly, and you’ll need to stay organized for them.

I think this is a big step forward. With scheduled inputs and the market, it will really feel like you’re running the place - not just doing the manual work.

STORAGE GUIDE

Right now, Storage Tiers feel kinda unbalanced and don’t really give a strong sense of progress or achievement - we’re gonna fix that!

When you create a new Storage, the game will guide you through each tier, helping introduce you to equipment, storage ops, and everything else.

You should be able to reach Tier 5 (which unlocks all items) in about 20–30 minutes. From there, you’ll actually start the core gameplay - and be fully free to run your storage however you want. So think of this guide as an intro/tutorial phase.

Even though all items will be unlocked at Tier 5, you’ll still need to order them through the market. So don’t worry - you won’t be overwhelmed with complex items right at the start. It’s totally up to you what you order and when.

STORAGE CONTRACTS

Tier 5 is just the beginning! Once you hit it, you’ll unlock the option to assign contracts to your storage through the market.

Contracts are kind of like challenges. Here’s an example:

Duration: 7 in-game days

Accept 500 frozen boxes

Ship 450 frozen boxes

Profit: $10,000

So, picking a contract will make you adapt your storage for it. In this case, you’d need to reorganize everything to handle frozen items. After finishing one contract, you can pick a completely different one.

Contracts will be tied to achievements, money, and XP rewards.

They’ll also link to Storage Tiers - finishing all Tier 6 contracts will unlock new ones for Tier 7, and so on. Naturally, contracts will get tougher and more challenging as you climb the Tiers.

JOIN OUR DISCORD

That's it for this update. If you’d like to follow the progress in more detail or even help by leaving your feedback, you're welcome to join our Discord server!