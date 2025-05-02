

Knights and mercs, another early April update is touching down. This one has a big focus on polish for the Safehouse Timeline, perhaps the most core component of the strategy experience in the Safehouse. We've rebuilt its underpinnings, smoothed its animation and fixed all reported (over 200 F10s) issues with it in a big update. We've also further polished the headshots and their zoom, fixed a ton of minor map issues and a missing terminal, and continued to polish the Face Talents and balance.

We're hard at work making the game the best it can be and are not willing to let any stone go unpolished. If you are enjoying the game and relentless updates, please take a minute to leave a review ːsteamhappyː

Timeline Smoothing



Update #242 is dedicated to a set of issues that have caused a huge number of F10s over the last year. Sometimes the safehouse Timeline was just a little ... odd. You might see an event suddenly jump back 6 hours, sometimes a mission would fail to give its "about to end" warning if there were a pile of events nearly finished, and most annoyingly, if you got a pile of events ending at 0h, it could be hard to be sure the order they would resolve in.

This is a "guts" rewrite, so there is no actual change in good behavior, just a ton of smoothness and niceness in how the timeline operates. Here are some other examples:

If you add 2 characters to a Simstream at the same time, they will both finish at the same time.

No Injury or Wound event will hang at 0 hours and refuse to complete.

When a pile of events end up at 0 hours, they will complete in the most player-friendly order with Injury, Wounds, Simstream, Cybernetic Recover all finishing before Missions.

Removed the chance that you can click "Play" on the timeline and be interrupted multiple time by pop up (story started, limit break happened ...). Now, at max you'll get a single interrupt before it gets to the next Turn.

There are a lot of other little, specific behavior changes. But in every case, we aimed for consistency and player-friendly behavior.

Further Headshot Work



Thanks for all the feedback about the headshot update! We've further improved the lighting, shadow and post-processing used for taking the headshots to make them even nicer in all conditions. You can now just open the Appearance tab and select each character in turn on the Roster and their headshot will update to the latest. It takes about 1 second, so don't go too fast :D

We've also fixed some "over zoom" on the faces in places like the Timeline. It is much nicer to see a slightly wider shot of the Contact or Merc there.

We're excited to keep improving, so keep pushing us!

Map and Prop Fixes



We've executed a number of fixes on map issues today as well as improving a number of props that were used throughout the game and missing certain metadata about how they should work.

There was a certain type of corporate desk where the middle of the desk was ethereal - you could fall or walk right through it. There were a number of rebar-and-concrete ruined walls, columns and arches that all had minor issues with their colliders, meaning that they didn't do a good job accurately blocking lines of fire or providing good cover.

We also fixed a bug that could lead to a missing terminal in the Decommissioned Core mission map on a number of different objective types.

Continued Face Class Cleanup



With a huge release like Face, there is always a lot of cleanup todo. We've added their Talent listing to the safehouse help section, fixed a ton of typos in the new Leverages and further improved the text of their Talents and upgrades so that it can read more naturally.

Also, we discovered that some of the upgrades to their Field Coordination Talent did not cost any Level Points. If you happened to buy those, you may suddenly find yourself at a negative Level Point.

There is, of course, more to be done! We're working on fixing Face Limit Breaks and class node icons and then we'll get into fixing their Backstory and Traits to be exciting as the rest of their class.