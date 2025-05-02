V0.18 of Shattered Minds is now available on Steam!

June awaits you in the V0.18 update! Unravel her personal and family struggles across three emotional quests, and help her rise as the new head of the gym—making both her and the gym part of your domain.

Two new Side Characters join the game, and the "Girls at Home" feature now supports up to 8 girls! Plus: Russian is now available as a language option!

Content of V0.18 (Changelog):