V0.18 of Shattered Minds is now available on Steam!
June awaits you in the V0.18 update! Unravel her personal and family struggles across three emotional quests, and help her rise as the new head of the gym—making both her and the gym part of your domain.
Two new Side Characters join the game, and the "Girls at Home" feature now supports up to 8 girls! Plus: Russian is now available as a language option!
Content of V0.18 (Changelog):
-
Striving for more (June): June's first quest starts when you talk to her in the open world. Spark June's ambition and guide her toward taking a leadership role at the gym—one that aligns perfectly with your goals.
-
Family troubles (June): June's ambition for a leadership role at the gym clashes with her parents' expectations for her future. Torn between guilt, duty, and her true passion, she struggles to find balance. Help her resolve this conflict so she stays on the "right" path.
-
The new manageress (June): With June's family issues resolved, it's time to focus on bringing the gym under yours and June's control. Some new exciting rules await! But there's one obstacle left, its current manager…
-
New harem member: June becomes a regular member of your harem, with scenes available in the gym and at home. She can also move into your house and become pregnant if you choose.
-
New Smartphone Wallpaper: June
-
New side characters: Jennifer & Lillie: Jennifer is the one who helps you get in touch with Derrick during Mary's quest. Once you own the college, she'll be waiting outside the changing rooms—ready for a talk about her drug problem. Lillie appears after you take over the gym. As her trainer, you guide her through some… very hands-on workout routines.
-
New Buildings to acquire; Gym & Chinese restaurant: Once June is part of your harem, you can buy the gym and enforce your own rules of conduct. Another building you can purchase is a non-visitable Chinese restaurant.
-
Quality of Life change; Girls at Home – Extended: The limit has doubled—you can now host 8 women instead of 4.
-
Translations: All translations have been updated and Russian has been added as a new language option.
-
bug fixes, rebalancing and spelling corrections
Changed files in this update