Info

■ If you put wrong fuel type into an item, with this update it will converted to the correct type

Level Design

■ Fixed some reported map issues

■ Changed text color for object "opening hours" to make it better visible

Activated

■ Activated app "market prices" on tablet

Changed

■ Changed volume for item "waterpump01" from 50 to 4

■ Changed volume for item "electricgenerator01" from 50 to 20

■ Changed start money from $100.000 to $5.000 again

■ Updated mesh for item "petrolcanister01" in store

■ Updated mesh for item "petrolcanister02" in store

■ Updated mesh for item "petrolcanister03" in store

■ Updated mesh for vehicle "trailercontainer01" in store

Localization

■ Added more translations for localization "german"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with can sometimes not drive vehicle with attached trailer

■ Fixed error with can not sell attached items to other items at scrap yard

■ Fixed error with not fill item "bucket04" while attached at item "goldtable01"

■ Fixed error with not check target fuel type if try to transfer diesel from item "petrolcanister01"

■ Fixed error with not check target fuel type if try to transfer diesel from item "petrolcanister02"

■ Fixed error with not check target fuel type if try to transfer diesel from item "petrolcanister03"

■ Fixed error with show message "target item full" multiple times

■ Fixed error with get less gold with vehicle "excavator02" while working with lower equipment and not with item "washingplant02"

■ Fixed error with not reset gas pump after leaving area and forget to paid

Inprovements

■ Improved function reset "current location" to make rescue possible, if stuck under the map

Added

■ Added "75" and "240" to options for max fps

■ Added moveable stands for vehicle "trailercontainer01"

■ Added lights for vehicle "trailercontainer01"

What's planned for Next Updates?

■ Interactive Tutorials

■ Multiplayer Issues

■ Company System

■ Solar Panels

■ Batteries

■ Spliter Water and Electric

Roadmap https://trello.com/b/EC8Gd7iP/roadmap-public-early-access

Discord https://discord.gg/goldhunter

**We look forward to your bug reports, you can create them directly in the game with "F8".

Thank you for your continued support of Gold Hunter ːsteamhappyː**