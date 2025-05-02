Info
■ If you put wrong fuel type into an item, with this update it will converted to the correct type
Level Design
■ Fixed some reported map issues
■ Changed text color for object "opening hours" to make it better visible
Activated
■ Activated app "market prices" on tablet
Changed
■ Changed volume for item "waterpump01" from 50 to 4
■ Changed volume for item "electricgenerator01" from 50 to 20
■ Changed start money from $100.000 to $5.000 again
■ Updated mesh for item "petrolcanister01" in store
■ Updated mesh for item "petrolcanister02" in store
■ Updated mesh for item "petrolcanister03" in store
■ Updated mesh for vehicle "trailercontainer01" in store
Localization
■ Added more translations for localization "german"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with can sometimes not drive vehicle with attached trailer
■ Fixed error with can not sell attached items to other items at scrap yard
■ Fixed error with not fill item "bucket04" while attached at item "goldtable01"
■ Fixed error with not check target fuel type if try to transfer diesel from item "petrolcanister01"
■ Fixed error with not check target fuel type if try to transfer diesel from item "petrolcanister02"
■ Fixed error with not check target fuel type if try to transfer diesel from item "petrolcanister03"
■ Fixed error with show message "target item full" multiple times
■ Fixed error with get less gold with vehicle "excavator02" while working with lower equipment and not with item "washingplant02"
■ Fixed error with not reset gas pump after leaving area and forget to paid
Inprovements
■ Improved function reset "current location" to make rescue possible, if stuck under the map
Added
■ Added "75" and "240" to options for max fps
■ Added moveable stands for vehicle "trailercontainer01"
■ Added lights for vehicle "trailercontainer01"
What's planned for Next Updates?
■ Interactive Tutorials
■ Multiplayer Issues
■ Company System
■ Solar Panels
■ Batteries
■ Spliter Water and Electric
**We look forward to your bug reports, you can create them directly in the game with "F8".
Thank you for your continued support of Gold Hunter ːsteamhappyː**
