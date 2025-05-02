 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18323820
Update notes via Steam Community

Over the past week, we have pushed a series of hotfixes to address critical issues. The latest, v0.9.7d, has just gone live.

We will keep monitoring the forums for critical issues, but otherwise the team is going to focus on bringing you v1.0!

With a 100+ node tech tree that will massively shake up the way you play Frontier, end-game monuments, bridges, and more, v1.0 is going to be a crowning update that truly marks the end of one era, and the beginning of the next.

We are nearly ready to officially launch Farthest Frontier with a very strong foundation!

Changed files in this update

Farthest Frontier Content Depot 1044721
  • Loading history…
