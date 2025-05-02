After a long time Valkie 64 finally gets it's own original soundtrack by Elezeid.

The new soundtrack will be the default one when you start the game. It is still possible to listen to the old soundtrack by switching Music Type 1 to Music Type 2 in the Title Screen.

This update also changed some enemy behaviour and multiple small fixes and adjustments.

I hope you enjoy playing Valkie 64 with the new soundtrack !

PS:

Make sure so secure your save data in case any errors happen with the update