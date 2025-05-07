This FREE update adds a Japanese language setting, and a requested feature to scale tyre wear and fuel consumption based on lap count. Here is what is included :-

ADDED: Japanese language option.

ADDED: The ability to scale tyre wear and fuel consumption in CREATION MODE races.

FIXED: Gaps in 2010 car models.

FIXED: Non-functional HOT LAP ghost car toggle options in the Pause Menu.

*FIXED: Minor UI issues for coloured text and incorrect icons being displayed.