This FREE update adds a Japanese language setting, and a requested feature to scale tyre wear and fuel consumption based on lap count. Here is what is included :-
ADDED: Japanese language option.
ADDED: The ability to scale tyre wear and fuel consumption in CREATION MODE races.
FIXED: Gaps in 2010 car models.
FIXED: Non-functional HOT LAP ghost car toggle options in the Pause Menu.
*FIXED: Minor UI issues for coloured text and incorrect icons being displayed.
JAPANESE LANGUAGE SETTING
Update notes via Steam Community
