 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18323706 Edited 7 May 2025 – 09:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This FREE update adds a Japanese language setting, and a requested feature to scale tyre wear and fuel consumption based on lap count. Here is what is included :-
ADDED: Japanese language option.
ADDED: The ability to scale tyre wear and fuel consumption in CREATION MODE races.
FIXED: Gaps in 2010 car models.
FIXED: Non-functional HOT LAP ghost car toggle options in the Pause Menu.
*FIXED: Minor UI issues for coloured text and incorrect icons being displayed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2217581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link