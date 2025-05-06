The moment is now! We're so excited to say that Siegecaster is available right now! The game costs $8.99 (£7.49, €8.99) and has ZERO microtransactions. That's the whole game for one price!

In Siegecaster you play as a wizard surviving a large-scale assault on your tower. Engage epic hordes. Encircle powerful upgrade runes. Enhance your weapons. Siegecaster is a non-stop action game, whether you’ve got 10 minutes to play or two hours. Siege the day!

If you enjoy your time with the game, please leave a positive review. It makes a huge difference for a small team and game like ours. If you have any criticisms or concerns, please contact us directly on the game's Discord or Steam forums.

Hope you enjoy, thank you for all your support during the demo and beta... and SIEGE THE DAY!