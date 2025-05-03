 Skip to content

Major 3 May 2025 Build 18323606 Edited 5 May 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
As announced a month ago, NGD Studios was working for an update: Veteran Gore.

It is now live featured with a Veteran Mode and Gore System, but not only that.

Veteran Mode

Relive all Scenarios with an increased difficulty, what does it mean? Well, let's find it out:

  • All troops and defenses available;

  • 25% base chance to obtain double resources from enemies;

  • No Autosaves;

  • Refunds only in within Engineers' House's range;

  • Enemies effects range and damage are doubled;

  • Enemies are armoured;

  • Trucks only deploy Soldiers;

  • Boats have more chance to carry high rank units;

Win all Scenarios to unlock this mode.

Gore System

Explosions are more impactful. Enemies can lose an arm, a leg, even both, depending how hard the explosion hit him.

Cut limbs come together with bone breaking sound, each limb will leave a blood stain when hit the ground, and bodies will create a blood puddle under them, at last, walking on blood will leave blood footsteps.

In addition, you can change gore level inside the Gameplay Options:

Null: No Blood, no dynamic base damage, no cut limbs;
Classic: Blood only from bullet hits, dynamic base damage, no cut limbs;
Gore: Classic + Blood puddle, cut limbs, blood footsteps, new sounds;

Voice Over

Added Voice Over to the Presentation Scenario's Dialogues, with the partecipation of fantastic Voice Actors.

Full Change Logs:

Game:
Adds:

  • Added Veteran Mode;

  • Added Gore System;

  • Added voice over in Scenario Presentations;

  • Added type writer sound in in-game dialogues;

  • Added particle when enemy is intoxicated but outside chemical gas;

  • New Options Gore Level;

Changes:

  • Defenses costs have been decreased;

  • Flamethrower sight radius is increased from 575 to 600;

Bugs:
Fixed:

  • Small italian localization corrections;

  • Solved a bug where in-game dialogues with the main character as first speaker, shows an interlocuter first;

  • Solved a bug where debug messages where visible;

  • Solved a bug where fire and chemical rewards where not working right when another ally type damaged him in the meantime;

  • Minor bug fixing;

Known:

  • Camera may stuck in Threebridges Isolation and The Crossoroads (just zoom in or out to unstuck it);

  • Cluster Grenades may not explode one or two grenades;

  • The Main Menu background may be sometimes stuck or absent (White screen);

