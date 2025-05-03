As announced a month ago, NGD Studios was working for an update: Veteran Gore.

It is now live featured with a Veteran Mode and Gore System, but not only that.

Veteran Mode

Relive all Scenarios with an increased difficulty, what does it mean? Well, let's find it out:

All troops and defenses available;

25% base chance to obtain double resources from enemies;

No Autosaves;

Refunds only in within Engineers' House's range;

Enemies effects range and damage are doubled;

Enemies are armoured;

Trucks only deploy Soldiers;

Boats have more chance to carry high rank units;

Win all Scenarios to unlock this mode.

Gore System

Explosions are more impactful. Enemies can lose an arm, a leg, even both, depending how hard the explosion hit him.

Cut limbs come together with bone breaking sound, each limb will leave a blood stain when hit the ground, and bodies will create a blood puddle under them, at last, walking on blood will leave blood footsteps.

In addition, you can change gore level inside the Gameplay Options:

Null: No Blood, no dynamic base damage, no cut limbs;

Classic: Blood only from bullet hits, dynamic base damage, no cut limbs;

Gore: Classic + Blood puddle, cut limbs, blood footsteps, new sounds;

Voice Over

Added Voice Over to the Presentation Scenario's Dialogues, with the partecipation of fantastic Voice Actors.

Full Change Logs:

Game:

Adds:

Added Veteran Mode;

Added Gore System;

Added voice over in Scenario Presentations;

Added type writer sound in in-game dialogues;

Added particle when enemy is intoxicated but outside chemical gas;

New Options Gore Level;

Changes:

Defenses costs have been decreased;

Flamethrower sight radius is increased from 575 to 600;

Bugs:

Fixed:

Small italian localization corrections;

Solved a bug where in-game dialogues with the main character as first speaker, shows an interlocuter first;

Solved a bug where debug messages where visible;

Solved a bug where fire and chemical rewards where not working right when another ally type damaged him in the meantime;

Minor bug fixing;

Known: