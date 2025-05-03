As announced a month ago, NGD Studios was working for an update: Veteran Gore.
It is now live featured with a Veteran Mode and Gore System, but not only that.
Veteran Mode
Relive all Scenarios with an increased difficulty, what does it mean? Well, let's find it out:
-
All troops and defenses available;
-
25% base chance to obtain double resources from enemies;
-
No Autosaves;
-
Refunds only in within Engineers' House's range;
-
Enemies effects range and damage are doubled;
-
Enemies are armoured;
-
Trucks only deploy Soldiers;
-
Boats have more chance to carry high rank units;
Win all Scenarios to unlock this mode.
Gore System
Explosions are more impactful. Enemies can lose an arm, a leg, even both, depending how hard the explosion hit him.
Cut limbs come together with bone breaking sound, each limb will leave a blood stain when hit the ground, and bodies will create a blood puddle under them, at last, walking on blood will leave blood footsteps.
In addition, you can change gore level inside the Gameplay Options:
Null: No Blood, no dynamic base damage, no cut limbs;
Classic: Blood only from bullet hits, dynamic base damage, no cut limbs;
Gore: Classic + Blood puddle, cut limbs, blood footsteps, new sounds;
Voice Over
Added Voice Over to the Presentation Scenario's Dialogues, with the partecipation of fantastic Voice Actors.
Full Change Logs:
Game:
Adds:
-
Added Veteran Mode;
-
Added Gore System;
-
Added voice over in Scenario Presentations;
-
Added type writer sound in in-game dialogues;
-
Added particle when enemy is intoxicated but outside chemical gas;
-
New Options Gore Level;
Changes:
-
Defenses costs have been decreased;
-
Flamethrower sight radius is increased from 575 to 600;
Bugs:
Fixed:
-
Small italian localization corrections;
-
Solved a bug where in-game dialogues with the main character as first speaker, shows an interlocuter first;
-
Solved a bug where debug messages where visible;
-
Solved a bug where fire and chemical rewards where not working right when another ally type damaged him in the meantime;
-
Minor bug fixing;
Known:
-
Camera may stuck in Threebridges Isolation and The Crossoroads (just zoom in or out to unstuck it);
-
Cluster Grenades may not explode one or two grenades;
-
The Main Menu background may be sometimes stuck or absent (White screen);
Changed files in this update