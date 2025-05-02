Hello there!
Knockout Master Final update is here!
S2 - Round 14 (v1.14 Final):
-
3200+ New Renders
-
280 New Animations
-
2 Animations reworked (R13)
-
5 New Phone Wallpapers
-
14 New Gallery Pages
-
21 New Steam achievements
-
Phone apps updated
-
Minor code changes to the Text Messages app
-
New Music & Sound effects
-
Minor code fixes & Improvements
Knockout Master Full Changelog (v1.14):
-
17,000+ Renders
-
850+ Animations
-
29 Unlockable Phone Wallpapers
-
90+ Gallery Pages
-
Smartphone (Text messages, Social media, News..)
-
83 Steam Achievements
-
Steam Community Items (Badges, Trading Cards, Backgrounds, and Emoticons)
-
Multiple Endings
-
Music & Sound effects
-
Season 1 (Rounds 1 - 9)
-
Season 2 (Rounds 10 - 14)
Thank you so much for all your support!
Please let us know if you encounter any issues.
We hope you enjoy the game.
Changed files in this update