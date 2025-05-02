 Skip to content

Major 2 May 2025 Build 18323528 Edited 2 May 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there!
Knockout Master Final update is here!

S2 - Round 14 (v1.14 Final):

  • 3200+ New Renders

  • 280 New Animations

  • 2 Animations reworked (R13)

  • 5 New Phone Wallpapers

  • 14 New Gallery Pages

  • 21 New Steam achievements

  • Phone apps updated

  • Minor code changes to the Text Messages app

  • New Music & Sound effects

  • Minor code fixes & Improvements

Knockout Master Full Changelog (v1.14):

  • 17,000+ Renders

  • 850+ Animations

  • 29 Unlockable Phone Wallpapers

  • 90+ Gallery Pages

  • Smartphone (Text messages, Social media, News..)

  • 83 Steam Achievements

  • Steam Community Items (Badges, Trading Cards, Backgrounds, and Emoticons)

  • Multiple Endings

  • Music & Sound effects

  • Season 1 (Rounds 1 - 9)

  • Season 2 (Rounds 10 - 14)

Thank you so much for all your support!
Please let us know if you encounter any issues.
We hope you enjoy the game.

