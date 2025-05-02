A chill little update before the next big features: a rework of the save system, a proper idle/AFK mode, a visual upgrade for the farmer, and some much-needed fixes.

Thanks again for all your feedback !

🔄 Save System Overhaul

The save system is now unlocked by default. It can be upgraded via a constellation, allowing villagers to remember their last profession even after loading a save — handy for keeping your village organized!

⏱️ New : Idle AFK System

A new offline progress (AFK) system has been added! You can now accumulate resources for up to 1 hour while away. This feature will become upgradeable with constellation 3 in a future update.

👨‍🌾 Farmer Skin Added

The farmer now has a dedicated skin and custom animations. Farming just got fancier!

🎓 Tutorial Update

The tutorial has been revised to reflect all the recent gameplay changes.

✨ Constellation Adjustments

Some constellations have been adjusted to better fit the new systems (save/AFK).

🐛 Bug Fixes