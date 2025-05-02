 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18323289 Edited 2 May 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A chill little update before the next big features: a rework of the save system, a proper idle/AFK mode, a visual upgrade for the farmer, and some much-needed fixes.
Thanks again for all your feedback !

🔄 Save System Overhaul
The save system is now unlocked by default. It can be upgraded via a constellation, allowing villagers to remember their last profession even after loading a save — handy for keeping your village organized!

⏱️ New : Idle AFK System
A new offline progress (AFK) system has been added! You can now accumulate resources for up to 1 hour while away. This feature will become upgradeable with constellation 3 in a future update.

👨‍🌾 Farmer Skin Added
The farmer now has a dedicated skin and custom animations. Farming just got fancier!

🎓 Tutorial Update
The tutorial has been revised to reflect all the recent gameplay changes.

Constellation Adjustments
Some constellations have been adjusted to better fit the new systems (save/AFK).

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the wood counter displayed 0 at startup, even if you had some.

  • Fixed a bug where the tutorial didn’t show properly for non-host players.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3468431
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3468433
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link