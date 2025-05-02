A chill little update before the next big features: a rework of the save system, a proper idle/AFK mode, a visual upgrade for the farmer, and some much-needed fixes.
Thanks again for all your feedback !
🔄 Save System Overhaul
The save system is now unlocked by default. It can be upgraded via a constellation, allowing villagers to remember their last profession even after loading a save — handy for keeping your village organized!
⏱️ New : Idle AFK System
A new offline progress (AFK) system has been added! You can now accumulate resources for up to 1 hour while away. This feature will become upgradeable with constellation 3 in a future update.
👨🌾 Farmer Skin Added
The farmer now has a dedicated skin and custom animations. Farming just got fancier!
🎓 Tutorial Update
The tutorial has been revised to reflect all the recent gameplay changes.
✨ Constellation Adjustments
Some constellations have been adjusted to better fit the new systems (save/AFK).
🐛 Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where the wood counter displayed 0 at startup, even if you had some.
Fixed a bug where the tutorial didn’t show properly for non-host players.
