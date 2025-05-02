 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18323249
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed lava pits missing material
  • Fixed Void Knight Phase 2 not triggering events on death in level editor
  • Improved Void Grappler haptics
  • Fixed being able to teleport through invisible walls in level editor
  • Into the Aether section in the main menu now has a "continue" button if you've started playing the dlc, instead of a "play" button that restarts it from the beginning.
  • Added "spacesuit" console command to toggle the spacesuit player model. Works in level editor with console command prop. Only applies to Sonja and Brian, the spacesuit does not fit Nani or Officer 13.

Vertigo 2 Content Depot 843391
Windows DLC 3305800 Depot 3305800
