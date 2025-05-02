v1.3.4 fishing & bigpit arena

new in this update is fishing. you can catch fish with a fishing rod in certain areas. fish are consumable items that have various effects.

you will also level up your fishing "talent" while doing so. I didn't make any other talents yet, so for now this is the only one.

Leveling your fishing will make it easier to fish.

the other new thing is Bigpit Arena, a gauntlet that keeps spawning stronger and stronger enemies. you need a ticket to get in and when you do,

you take your entire party (if you have one) with you, if they're in the same area as you.

Bigpit Arena is very tough and meant as a place for the strongest players to challenge themselves and gather a lot of xp.

right now the tickets can be collect in 3 different ways:

bought for 5 million coins each

1 in 10.000 chance drop from any enemy that isn't spawned (so no summon and no cut worms)

1 is dropped from the mechanical behemoth if it has <50% health left and an additional one if it was defeated

furthermore i added some content to medio city, it is still not done, but there is some new gear, areas and npcs

new

new weapon fishing rod, which you can buy from Ray at the pond near the farm

many different fish

new area 'calm pond' next to the farm

new area 'mountain river' next to mountain trail

new arrow 'sharp arrow', does x1.5 damage

new necklace 'ankh' reduces mana cost of skills with 20%

new area 'bustling bazaar' with npc's located in medio city

new weapon 'scimitar' single handed slashing weapon, 28 base damage, -20% auto attack speed

new weapon 'katar' twohanded stabbing/slashing weapon, 20 base damage, +20 accuracy, +10% crit chance

new material 'cashmere'

new material 'aurelian thread'

new assassin armor set

new skill 'clear mind', learnt at 40 CON and 40 INT, removes 1 random mental status effect

new status effect 'crit chance up'

new rune 'forcerune' increases magic damage for 30 seconds

new area 'bigpit arena'

new NPC in the yellow tent

new item 'ticket'

3 new enemies for bigpit: support construct, battle construct and champion construct

changes/balancing

increased kreuzblade base damage from 28 -> 40

increased bloodfang base damage from 24 -> 28

bloodfang now has 10% crit chance

increased the drops for defeated mechanical behemoth

decreased evasion scaling for all upgraded evasion based armor

increased twig cost when buying them from npcs so you cant make money off of fletching them and selling the arrows

fixes

fixed a bug where 'focus' only worked if you had 'hyperspeed' as well

fixed a bug with scavenge giving dragon claws instead of dragonscales

fixed a bug where regen didn't update the health/mana bar visually

fixed concentrate not working with some skills

fixed old shack beign connected to mount glacy instead of glacy pass

fixed scavenge begin able to give you a ghost coin item that you can't get rid of

misc