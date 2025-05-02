Hey guys,

today a new patch for Hyper Frenzy was published!

This patch fixed some annoying bugs that made some parts of the game unusable. So here comes the patch for 2025! Please view the changelog below in order to see what has changed.

Windowed fullscreen: No more crashes when switching out from fullscreen

Fixed keyboard input for text input elements and console

Added a script that sets compatibility mode to Win8

Added new graphical assets that fit the game style more appropriately

Various improvements and bugfixes

I hope you have much fun with the new update!

Kind regards