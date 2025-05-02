 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18323045 Edited 2 May 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

today a new patch for Hyper Frenzy was published!

This patch fixed some annoying bugs that made some parts of the game unusable. So here comes the patch for 2025! Please view the changelog below in order to see what has changed.

  • Windowed fullscreen: No more crashes when switching out from fullscreen

  • Fixed keyboard input for text input elements and console

  • Added a script that sets compatibility mode to Win8

  • Added new graphical assets that fit the game style more appropriately

  • Various improvements and bugfixes

I hope you have much fun with the new update!

Kind regards

Changed files in this update

"Black Space"-Depot Depot 1653361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link