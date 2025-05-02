Hey everyone,
Since The Breach dropped, we’ve seen your feedback roll in, and we want you to know, we hear you. As Thomas mentioned in his recent post, not everything landed the way we hoped, and that’s on us.
While we truly believe this is one of our most ambitious updates yet, it’s clear there are areas we need to improve by a lot. Our team has already worked on a hotfix and quality-of-life adjustments that will address most (if not all) of your issues.
Thank you for sticking with us. We hope these fixes make your time with No Rest for the Wicked better. Please continue to share your feedback with our team. We are fully committed to delivering an amazing experience, and with your help, we will.
⚔️Performance:
-
Improved performance for the final cinematic and boss fight
-
Improved performance for Inquisition Arrival cinematic
⚔️ Quality of Life Improvements:
-
Increased the speed for backstab indicator appearing and disappearing
-
Moved the starter weapon shiny on The Shallows to be closer to the Mariner’s Keep entrance to avoid being missed
⚔️ UI:
-
Added disclaimer about Legacy saves to the Main Menu and Realm Screen
-
Updated Bounties and Challenges Screen
-
Added weekly/daily category label to activity screen under both bounties and challenges.
-
Added active/complete category label to quests in the activity screen.
-
Added weekly/daily labels to the bounty/challenge columns in Randolph’s menu to explain the difference.
-
Added red border on weekly bounty and challenge icons in Randolph’s menu to emphasize they are more difficult.
-
Added danger level label of the bounty’s target area to both Randolph’s menu and the activity screen.
-
Colored skull icon on bounty target health bar to yellow/red for daily/weekly respectively to indicate difficulty.
-
⚔️ Balance:
-
Rebalanced the Danger Levels for the Overworld before Tier3:
-
Post-Sacrament Orban Glades: Level 3
-
Early Nameless Pass: Level 8
-
Quarry Nameless Pass: Level 11
-
Black Trench: Level 15
-
-
Slightly increased XP from enemies and bosses
-
Removed XP cap on higher level enemy kills
-
Fixed Backstab detection angle bug
-
Buffed Parry window for enemy attacks
-
Buffed the i-frames for Medium roll
-
Increased value and duration for all conditional enchantments
-
Significantly reduced focus cost for firing arrows
-
Gear Upgrades now cost 1/3 as much
-
Repair now costs 1/3 less than before
-
Fixed Tutorial enemy health and damage being too high
-
Reduced focus cost on Illuminate Rune by 1/2
-
Reduced focus cost of Return Rune by 3/4
⚔️ Enemies and Bosses:
-
Polished Caretaker boss balance
-
Bonded Witch, Nith Screamer and Shackled Brute attacks can now be interrupted by any weapon
⚔️ Loot:
-
Weapon damage and Armor no longer initialize a value from an interval when spawned, instead will use a set value
-
Improved Gear Score system to increase the chance that a REALLY nice item drops for you every once in a while
-
Decreased drop rate of Plagued Gear
-
Increased drop rate of Herbs
-
Increased drop rate of Fallen Embers
-
Increased drop rate of Weapon Shards
-
Increased drop rates on Ore Veins
-
Increased loot chances on Brutal Couplet bounty bosses for the Savage Pair bounty
-
Added more tier1 food recipes
-
Added 2 more weapons to early game Filmore for more variety
-
Added more blueprints to Tier3 Filmore
-
Filmore now sells 5 ingots and 1 Weapon Shard a day
-
Whittacker now sells 5 planks a day
-
Cleric armor set is now craftable
⚔️ Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed Elemental Damage affixes not working on enemies
-
Fixed description of Blade Oil not displaying correctly in Quick Menu
-
Fixed rune extraction sometimes showing the wrong input key on Keyboard and Mouse.
-
Fixed lighting and skybox in the Inquisition Arrival cinematic
-
Fixed foliage trying to steal the show in the Inquisition Arrival cinematic
-
Fixed certain mesh trails that were flickering
-
Fixed Blight Hearts lighting that would stick after they die
-
Fixed player highlight showing the whole square sprite from torches
-
Fixed player unable to Exalt items with materials from house storage
-
Fixed The Great Beak having the wrong armor
-
Fixed player being able to pass through the gate for the temple in Marin Woods
-
Fixed root motion for the Riven Twins spin attack
-
Fixed Sacrament interior music audible in combat
-
Adjusted music spatial room borders to avoid gate ambience getting stuck
-
Fixed Alton spawning under the ground in Sacrament after campaign end
-
Fixed certain Blight tentacles not despawning
-
Fixed Lowland Meadows whisper near the plague bear arena not showing up on the map after it becomes available
-
Fixed spatial room for music at the Cerim Gate during Servant of God
-
Fixed spot where you can get stuck in collision in Orban Glades
-
Fixed goat in the boat on a moat shining like a deity (it wasn’t happy about that)
