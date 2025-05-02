Hey everyone,

Since The Breach dropped, we’ve seen your feedback roll in, and we want you to know, we hear you. As Thomas mentioned in his recent post, not everything landed the way we hoped, and that’s on us.

While we truly believe this is one of our most ambitious updates yet, it’s clear there are areas we need to improve by a lot. Our team has already worked on a hotfix and quality-of-life adjustments that will address most (if not all) of your issues.

Thank you for sticking with us. We hope these fixes make your time with No Rest for the Wicked better. Please continue to share your feedback with our team. We are fully committed to delivering an amazing experience, and with your help, we will.

⚔️Performance:

Improved performance for the final cinematic and boss fight

Improved performance for Inquisition Arrival cinematic

⚔️ Quality of Life Improvements:

Increased the speed for backstab indicator appearing and disappearing

Moved the starter weapon shiny on The Shallows to be closer to the Mariner’s Keep entrance to avoid being missed

⚔️ UI:

Added disclaimer about Legacy saves to the Main Menu and Realm Screen

Updated Bounties and Challenges Screen Added weekly/daily category label to activity screen under both bounties and challenges. Added active/complete category label to quests in the activity screen. Added weekly/daily labels to the bounty/challenge columns in Randolph’s menu to explain the difference. Added red border on weekly bounty and challenge icons in Randolph’s menu to emphasize they are more difficult. Added danger level label of the bounty’s target area to both Randolph’s menu and the activity screen. Colored skull icon on bounty target health bar to yellow/red for daily/weekly respectively to indicate difficulty.



⚔️ Balance:

Rebalanced the Danger Levels for the Overworld before Tier3: Post-Sacrament Orban Glades: Level 3 Early Nameless Pass: Level 8 Quarry Nameless Pass: Level 11 Black Trench: Level 15

Slightly increased XP from enemies and bosses

Removed XP cap on higher level enemy kills

Fixed Backstab detection angle bug

Buffed Parry window for enemy attacks

Buffed the i-frames for Medium roll

Increased value and duration for all conditional enchantments

Significantly reduced focus cost for firing arrows

Gear Upgrades now cost 1/3 as much

Repair now costs 1/3 less than before

Fixed Tutorial enemy health and damage being too high

Reduced focus cost on Illuminate Rune by 1/2

Reduced focus cost of Return Rune by 3/4

⚔️ Enemies and Bosses:

Polished Caretaker boss balance

Bonded Witch, Nith Screamer and Shackled Brute attacks can now be interrupted by any weapon

⚔️ Loot:

Weapon damage and Armor no longer initialize a value from an interval when spawned, instead will use a set value

Improved Gear Score system to increase the chance that a REALLY nice item drops for you every once in a while

Decreased drop rate of Plagued Gear

Increased drop rate of Herbs

Increased drop rate of Fallen Embers

Increased drop rate of Weapon Shards

Increased drop rates on Ore Veins

Increased loot chances on Brutal Couplet bounty bosses for the Savage Pair bounty

Added more tier1 food recipes

Added 2 more weapons to early game Filmore for more variety

Added more blueprints to Tier3 Filmore

Filmore now sells 5 ingots and 1 Weapon Shard a day

Whittacker now sells 5 planks a day

Cleric armor set is now craftable

⚔️ Bug Fixes: