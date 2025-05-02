 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18322786 Edited 2 May 2025 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a major bug with the keypad that if the player pauses the cursor would disappear

  • Fixed more particle issues

  • Fixed the key in the light switch puzzle being really difficult to grab, should be really easy to get now

Changed files in this update

