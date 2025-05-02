Overencumbered In Another World is out now!

The time has come to fire up your brain and solve all 80 puzzles. Hopefully you have as much fun playing it as we've had making it.

If you have any bug reports, feature requests or just want to let us know you enjoyed your time in another world, we'd love to hear from you. We will be monitoring the Steam Discussions and our support inbox very closely.

That's all for now, look out for announcements over the next few days with details about out future plans.