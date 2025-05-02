 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18322726
  • There are some new options on Flight or fight?

  • There are some new options on chase scenes.

  • You can now call in your Rapid response team as a companion.

  • One new physical quirk.

  • Fixed occasionally getting stuck when opening random oddments.

  • Fixed some other minor bugs and typos. Thanks for the reports!

