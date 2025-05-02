-
There are some new options on Flight or fight?
-
There are some new options on chase scenes.
-
You can now call in your Rapid response team as a companion.
-
One new physical quirk.
-
Fixed occasionally getting stuck when opening random oddments.
-
Fixed some other minor bugs and typos. Thanks for the reports!
Minor update
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
Linux 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
Changed files in this update