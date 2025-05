Thankfully returning to the game after some time of inactivity, Patch 1.12 adds the way to clean your character without soap or clean water - in the cheapest public pool of the Foxtown (added to the Red Engine Salvage location).

But beware, as health of your character may suffer consequences.

Patch 1.12 improves also a few icons and graphics, and adds one minor quest.

There are no changes to the main story.