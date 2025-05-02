-
Significant shader optimisations.
-
UI optimisations and small graphical improvements.
-
UI readability improvements.
-
"Control power" movement continuing after power disabled bug fixed.
-
Keyboard controls not freezing with menu interaction fixed.
-
Minor sound improvements.
Bug Patch 0.02.03
Update notes via Steam Community
