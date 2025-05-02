 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18322601 Edited 2 May 2025 – 15:06:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Significant shader optimisations.

  • UI optimisations and small graphical improvements.

  • UI readability improvements.

  • "Control power" movement continuing after power disabled bug fixed.

  • Keyboard controls not freezing with menu interaction fixed.

  • Minor sound improvements.

