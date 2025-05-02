 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18322545 Edited 2 May 2025 – 15:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Settlers currently on expeditions or drafted are now hidden on all boards
  • Improved the layout of the Great Hall board
  • Fixed consumption calculation logic in the Great Hall board panel
  • Updated Iron Armor and Steel Armor technology descriptions to specify unlocked items more clearly
  • Fixed mass calculation for stored items in the House Board panel and Management subpanel
  • Improved settler behavior and pathfinding
  • Improved plant waste collection by farmers
  • Added chicken models to the Henhouse building
  • Added saving of teleportation points
  • Changed the Mannaz rune recipe from Chainmail to Leather Armor

