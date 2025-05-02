- Settlers currently on expeditions or drafted are now hidden on all boards
- Improved the layout of the Great Hall board
- Fixed consumption calculation logic in the Great Hall board panel
- Updated Iron Armor and Steel Armor technology descriptions to specify unlocked items more clearly
- Fixed mass calculation for stored items in the House Board panel and Management subpanel
- Improved settler behavior and pathfinding
- Improved plant waste collection by farmers
- Added chicken models to the Henhouse building
- Added saving of teleportation points
- Changed the Mannaz rune recipe from Chainmail to Leather Armor
Hotfix 1.0.11
