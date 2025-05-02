This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are testing the patch right now, if nothing goes wrong wild grapes will be up today.

We have fixed a few tree shader bugs that hopefully no one else noticed.

Also since beewax will be very useful later on we have added them to Bianca's and Catarina's shops.

There was a lot of progress towards the fruit trees, we have decided to use the same tree attachment system we have for the mushrooms and vines to also make the fruits, this required me to make a new whole plant for each fruit tree that is just the fruit, these will be set to grow on the trees during specific intervals, most fruits are available during summer.

We are finally finishing up the tree update, took longer than expected (as usual), here a list of features we are working on:

-Lumberaxe charge attack

-Tree Saplings

-Fruit Tree flowering on LOD models (basically last thing we need to release them)

-Critters spawning on trees

-Replacing the placeholder birch trees inside the town with Wisdom Fruit Trees