Bug Fixes:

• None

New Content:

• None

Balance Adjustments:

• The Chromatic Demon now restores MP upon transforming.

• The base damage of all self-detonation-type skills has been reduced from 30% Max HP to 15%.

Other Changes:

• The spell Magic Shield has been completely reworked to improve its practical value and encourage more frequent use. This may result in errors for save files that reference the old version of the spell.

Additional Notes:

• None