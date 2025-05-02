Hi everybody!
Tempest Tower is almost 14 days old and we have been collating a lot of early feedback. Many players feel that the difficulty curve of the game is quite steep and unforgiving, and this is reflected in the median time played. To combat this, we have made some balance changes, added a new level, and updated the experience required to unlock new buildings. We hope that this update smooths out the difficulty curve, while still offering a challenge in the later levels.
Last chance to get Tempest Tower at 10% off
The Tempest Tower launch discount is ending on Monday! The weekend is the perfect time to grab the game if you think it is for you.
Full Patch Notes
-
New Level: added an easier level after the tutorial to help with initial player experience
-
Updated Level Order: level order has been shifted to accomodate for this new level (for example "Desert World 4" is now "Desert World 5")
-
Level Balance: general balance/difficulty tweaks across all levels
-
Rework of enemy navigation to be more robust and performant
-
Additional decorative objects placed around levels (sandcastles!)
Changed files in this update