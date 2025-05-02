Hi everybody!

Tempest Tower is almost 14 days old and we have been collating a lot of early feedback. Many players feel that the difficulty curve of the game is quite steep and unforgiving, and this is reflected in the median time played. To combat this, we have made some balance changes, added a new level, and updated the experience required to unlock new buildings. We hope that this update smooths out the difficulty curve, while still offering a challenge in the later levels.

Last chance to get Tempest Tower at 10% off

The Tempest Tower launch discount is ending on Monday! The weekend is the perfect time to grab the game if you think it is for you.

Full Patch Notes