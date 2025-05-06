 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18322359 Edited 6 May 2025 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new hotfix is available for Worlds of Aria!

Bugfix

  • Fixed an issue where some players couldn't replay scenes from the base game after finishing the game

