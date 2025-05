A feature a lot of you have requested is here; Dismemberment.

Try out your favorite weapons and find out the best ways to beat your opponent.

We have implemented Dynamic Dismemberment, where you are able to cut off the arm to the hand, the whole torso in half or even just the tip of their heads.

Get Gladio Mori now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2689120/Gladio_Mori/