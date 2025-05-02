 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18322214 Edited 2 May 2025 – 13:52:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved character selection
  • Character variants
  • Lane marking (Default: off) - Shows all lanes
  • Escape on finish menu now goes to the menu
  • Player spawning reworked. 1 player object with all supported skins
  • 23 new achievements

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3627821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link