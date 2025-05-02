Hello Captain!
The focus of v1.7.0 is crew and characters. This experimental build aims to improve the foundation of crew mechanics. Later builds in this experimental cycle will explore aspects of characters, expand customization, and add to the management of crew. Your feedback about the current state of things, suggestions, and reminders are always appreciated. Have fun!
v1.7.0.0 Experimental
- Player PT Boats can now support up to 14 crew members by progression.
- Squadron management mode basic implementation.
- Crew AI full rewrite.
- Crew can now run. Running is automatically triggered by conditions on the boat and environment, it can also be triggered by double clicking a point on the deck or hotkeying roles.
- New models for ammo box and repair kit.
- New crew animations for loading ammo, revival, and grabbing items.
- New dynamic battle OSTs based on U.S. Navy Band music. Tracks made unique to day, night, and storm conditions.
