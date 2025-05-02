Greetings Dice Slingers,

This quick hotfix expands Streamer Mode to cover more music tracks that are being falsely flagged by YouTube’s Content ID system. Normal gameplay isn’t affected.

If you're creating content, we recommend enabling Streamer Mode to avoid issues.

If you've received a claim or notice any others, reach out, we're happy to help and can provide documentation.

📧 spellroguegame@gmail.com

💬 Or contact us on Discord

May your dice roll true 🧙

Tim, Thorbjørn & Paw