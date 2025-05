Switched renderer from the unstable Vulkan renderer to OpenGL 3, which should be WAY more efficient on lower end devices. I tried to match the visuals to the Vulkan version, but it's not 100% perfect.

I also improved shader precompilation, which should mitigate stutters when loading new weapons. It's still going to be there for the first time, but it gets better the longer you play. (rendering is weird...)

Let me know if there are any issues on Discord!