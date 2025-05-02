Today's patch focuses on a wide spread of improvements. As always, we are very thankful for all the feedback you have provided us with.
New
-
Added an option to disable headbob
-
Added a hint on how to open a lobby to the lobby browser menu
Changes
- Shaved off a total of 3 minutes from the timetable in both directions, addressing player feedback of having to wait too long at stations
Bug Fixes & Improvements
-
Fixed multiple issues related to passengers getting on or off the train
-
Fixed an issue that resulted in some players not appearing in the player list
-
Fixed an issue that prevented checking tickets on some sitting passengers
-
Fixed AI drivers forgetting to request a route
-
Fixed an issue that caused the reticle to stay on-screen indefinitely
-
Fixed chat input getting smaller when lots of chat messages were present
-
Fixed player inputs staying unresponsive through sessions (e.g. when you were in a menu when you left the lobby)
-
Fixed camera able to clip into walls after jumping
-
Minor bug fixes & improvements
This patch is compatible with both 1.1.0 and 1.1.1 and players of any of these versions can play together.
Changed files in this update