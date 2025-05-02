Today's patch focuses on a wide spread of improvements. As always, we are very thankful for all the feedback you have provided us with.

New

Added an option to disable headbob

Added a hint on how to open a lobby to the lobby browser menu

Changes

Shaved off a total of 3 minutes from the timetable in both directions, addressing player feedback of having to wait too long at stations

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Fixed multiple issues related to passengers getting on or off the train

Fixed an issue that resulted in some players not appearing in the player list

Fixed an issue that prevented checking tickets on some sitting passengers

Fixed AI drivers forgetting to request a route

Fixed an issue that caused the reticle to stay on-screen indefinitely

Fixed chat input getting smaller when lots of chat messages were present

Fixed player inputs staying unresponsive through sessions (e.g. when you were in a menu when you left the lobby)

Fixed camera able to clip into walls after jumping

Minor bug fixes & improvements

This patch is compatible with both 1.1.0 and 1.1.1 and players of any of these versions can play together.