2 May 2025 Build 18322080 Edited 2 May 2025 – 13:59:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today's patch focuses on a wide spread of improvements. As always, we are very thankful for all the feedback you have provided us with.

New

  • Added an option to disable headbob

  • Added a hint on how to open a lobby to the lobby browser menu

Changes

  • Shaved off a total of 3 minutes from the timetable in both directions, addressing player feedback of having to wait too long at stations

Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed multiple issues related to passengers getting on or off the train

  • Fixed an issue that resulted in some players not appearing in the player list

  • Fixed an issue that prevented checking tickets on some sitting passengers

  • Fixed AI drivers forgetting to request a route

  • Fixed an issue that caused the reticle to stay on-screen indefinitely

  • Fixed chat input getting smaller when lots of chat messages were present

  • Fixed player inputs staying unresponsive through sessions (e.g. when you were in a menu when you left the lobby)

  • Fixed camera able to clip into walls after jumping

  • Minor bug fixes & improvements

This patch is compatible with both 1.1.0 and 1.1.1 and players of any of these versions can play together.

