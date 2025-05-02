Hello adventurers and love trainers! 💖

The brand-new 0.3 update for Dungeon of Love: Catch Monsters is here, and it’s packed with exciting content that completely changes how you interact with your captured creatures. We're thrilled to share everything with you!

🌟 What’s new in version 0.3:

🐾 Monsters can now be trained and evolved!

Capture monsters and level them up through a variety of minigames that improve their stats and help them grow.

🔥 Train and customize your creatures

Enhance each monster individually by selecting their attacks and building their stats. Your team will be as unique as your playstyle!

💫 Evolution in action!

Once certain conditions are met, your monsters can evolve into sexy humanoid forms. Get ready to meet your team like never before!

🖼️ 25 new combat sprites

We’ve added 25 exclusive sprites to show your captured monsters during combat. More personality and variety for every battle.

💥 Improved attack system

You can now buy and assign attacks to each creature, giving you more strategic options and personalized setups.

🐛 Bug fixes and performance improvements

Various bugs have been squashed and general performance has been improved for a smoother and more enjoyable experience.

💬 Your feedback shapes the game!

As always, you can join our Discord to share ideas, report bugs, or suggest features. Many of the changes in this update came directly from your feedback—thank you!

🔗 Join our Discord

🌹 And this is just the beginning…

The evolution of Dungeon of Love doesn’t stop here. We're working on even more content, new mechanics, and surprises that will keep you coming back for more.

Thank you for being part of this magical (and spicy) journey.

See you soon in the dungeons… of love! ❤️