This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Everyone.

I'm still juggling two projects at the moment, but together with some community members (here and on discord) I've been looking at further balancing and QoL Improvements (thanks Kikiwill for a clear feedfback document!) for Bulwark. As some may know another big content update is in the works. I cannot reveal much, but it will likely focus around some lost technology of the ursee and something called "the behemoth"..

But to get there I first want to do further balancing and co development with you all on various elements.

So expect a cadence of regular updates to resume , these will either be released fully as part of a new content update or separately in the coming months. But always as fast as possible on Beta. If you are not on the beta branch, simply go to game properties/betas and select it.

Beta branch will remain a work in progress state where you can test out the latest chances that will make it into the default game.

Here's the first changelist in no particular order.

Prevented Arc tower and lightning weapons from dealing friendly fire

reset the population counter to 0 when resetting a scenario save

removed the word tutorial from the scenario title if you turn off tutorial

prevented some scenario settings from resetting incorrectly after a wipe or defaulting

prevented wiping a scenario save from duplicating inventory items

prevented the advisor mentioning a fortress if the fortress event failed to spawn

the sentry tower has been nerfed by having two point defense turrets rather than artillery guns

if you have depletion enabled and a resource location gets depleted, your output is capped to the capacity of the location. So if you only have 3 wood left at a location the maximum range of the wood mill will also be only 3.

resources locations added to faction settlements that trade them

faction settlement trade can deplete if depletion is enabled in scenario settings

trade-harbours and extractors will show the word "depleted" above them in the flow view

integrated a safeguard for when more resource locations get added to the game to protect savefiles

your surveyor won't teleport to your ground location if it's engaged in combat.

Large NPC Fleets defending settlements are now larger with close to double the capital ships and more smaller escorts.

Expect more soon. But take note , some of these changes are fairly critical systems so bugs may occur, please report anything strange..

Cheerio,

Tomas