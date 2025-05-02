Hi Everyone.
I'm still juggling two projects at the moment, but together with some community members (here and on discord) I've been looking at further balancing and QoL Improvements (thanks Kikiwill for a clear feedfback document!) for Bulwark. As some may know another big content update is in the works. I cannot reveal much, but it will likely focus around some lost technology of the ursee and something called "the behemoth"..
But to get there I first want to do further balancing and co development with you all on various elements.
So expect a cadence of regular updates to resume , these will either be released fully as part of a new content update or separately in the coming months. But always as fast as possible on Beta. If you are not on the beta branch, simply go to game properties/betas and select it.
Beta branch will remain a work in progress state where you can test out the latest chances that will make it into the default game.
Here's the first changelist in no particular order.
-
Prevented Arc tower and lightning weapons from dealing friendly fire
-
reset the population counter to 0 when resetting a scenario save
-
removed the word tutorial from the scenario title if you turn off tutorial
-
prevented some scenario settings from resetting incorrectly after a wipe or defaulting
-
prevented wiping a scenario save from duplicating inventory items
-
prevented the advisor mentioning a fortress if the fortress event failed to spawn
-
the sentry tower has been nerfed by having two point defense turrets rather than artillery guns
-
if you have depletion enabled and a resource location gets depleted, your output is capped to the capacity of the location. So if you only have 3 wood left at a location the maximum range of the wood mill will also be only 3.
-
resources locations added to faction settlements that trade them
-
faction settlement trade can deplete if depletion is enabled in scenario settings
-
trade-harbours and extractors will show the word "depleted" above them in the flow view
-
integrated a safeguard for when more resource locations get added to the game to protect savefiles
-
your surveyor won't teleport to your ground location if it's engaged in combat.
-
Large NPC Fleets defending settlements are now larger with close to double the capital ships and more smaller escorts.
Expect more soon. But take note , some of these changes are fairly critical systems so bugs may occur, please report anything strange..
Cheerio,
Tomas
Changed depots in beta branch