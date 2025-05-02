Added Mouse Flight Controls:

Now you can use your mouse to fly!

Standard left/right up/down will control pitch and yaw.

Left mouse click + hold acts as a modifier to apply both roll and yaw to left/right movement.

Right mouse click + hold acts as a modifier to apply just yaw to left/right movement.

Adjust the size of the movement disc and the pilot headlook values in the settings.

Fixed bug where coins would only play a sound every other coin when collected in rapid succession.

Fixed bug where HUD color adjuster values were inverted.

Fixed bug where POI points would not disappear after being collected on the CPU level.

Improved control axis binding for headlook.

Changed videos to WEBM to enable them to work in Linux emulation

More to come! I will be updating the demo soon.