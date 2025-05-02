Update Notice (May 2, 2025)
Current Time: Friday, May 2, 2025 (Lunar Date: 6th Day of the Fourth Month, Year of the Wood Snake), 23:59
Update Highlights
Performance Optimization
Improved LUMEN Global Illumination performance, reducing frame rate drops and increasing average FPS by 20-30 frames.
Difficulty Customization
Added Difficulty Selection in settings, allowing players to adjust challenge levels within a -10 to 10 range (lower values for casual play, higher for hardcore modes).
New Boss Challenge
Unlocked the Trials Realm after defeating Hua Zhongxian (画中仙). Accessible via teleportation in the central tower for advanced combat trials.
Visual Adjustments
Reduced excessive fog effects in specific scenes to improve visibility and exploration clarity.
Changed files in this update