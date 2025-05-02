Update Notice (May 2, 2025)

Current Time: Friday, May 2, 2025 (Lunar Date: 6th Day of the Fourth Month, Year of the Wood Snake), 23:59

Update Highlights

Performance Optimization

Improved LUMEN Global Illumination performance, reducing frame rate drops and increasing average FPS by 20-30 frames.

Difficulty Customization

Added Difficulty Selection in settings, allowing players to adjust challenge levels within a -10 to 10 range (lower values for casual play, higher for hardcore modes).

New Boss Challenge

Unlocked the Trials Realm after defeating Hua Zhongxian (画中仙). Accessible via teleportation in the central tower for advanced combat trials.

Visual Adjustments

Reduced excessive fog effects in specific scenes to improve visibility and exploration clarity.