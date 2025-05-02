Since our last update (on 2025-04-23), we've had even more help from folks in the Steam community forums to track down and eliminate softlocks (places in storylines where you end up blocked for one reason or another). Thanks to everyone who's dropping in & being patient with us as we work through these issues!

To that end, this update fixes several network definitions plus tweaks a handful of job & trigger definitions -- and it SHOULD auto-unstick anyone who's stuck.

While we were there, we've also updated the icons for a range of data files (most of which were using the "document" icon, even if they were supposed to be audio, video, etc). Additionally, we did a little touch-up for extra-long network zone names so that they auto-scroll in the secondary screen. And I see one change that's described as "Fixed a minor in-game display surface bug" -- your guess is as good as mine!

Finally, we added two ware which have been missing from Sid's shop: Zero & Phreak. #hacktheplanet

If you pick up this update and still feel like you're stuck or missing something important, please stop by and leave us a comment in the forums!